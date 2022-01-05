Jason Derulo filmed fighting two men who called him Usher

Jason Derulo has been filmed getting into an altercation with two men in Las Vegas after they called the singer Usher.

As reported by TMZ, law enforcement officials told the outlet that police officers were called to Derulo’s hotel on Tuesday morning (January 4) after he allegedly attacked two men in the hotel’s bar.

According to eyewitnesses, Derulo and one of the men allegedly passed each other on an escalator when he yelled out: “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” Derulo allegedly punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Derulo also then allegedly slapped the second man just moments later, requiring hotel security to step in and break up the fight.

The incident was captured on video, which you can see below:

The two alleged victims didn’t immediately press charges, however, they reportedly have one year to move ahead with charges should they change their minds.

NME has reached out to representatives for Derulo for comment.

In June of last year, Derulo was announced as part of the line-up for this year’s Rock in Rio Lisboa festival, taking place between June 18-19 and 25-26 in Lisbon, Portugal.

He’ll be joined on the bill by the likes of Post Malone, Foo Fighters, The National, Liam Gallagher, Duran Duran, a-ha, Bush and more.