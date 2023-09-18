Jason Derulo announces first UK and Ireland arena tour in five years

Jason Derulo has announced that he will embark on an eight-stop UK and Ireland arena tour in 2024 – his first in five years. Check out the full dates and ticket details below.

The dates are a part of the UK and European leg of Derulo’s ‘Nu King’ world tour. The Florida star, known for hits including ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘It Girl’ and ‘In My Head’, will kick off his highly-anticipated tour at Bournemouth’s BIC on March 4 next year, before performing at London’s The O2 and the Cardiff Arena, alongside dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

You can find the scheduled dates below. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.

Jason Derulo’s ‘Nu King’ UK 2024 arena tour dates are:

Advertisement

MARCH

4 – Bournemouth, England – BIC

5 – Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Arena

6 – London, England – O2 Arena

8 – Birmingham, Engalnd – Utilita Arena

9 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

12 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena



This year, the Florida singer dropped two solo singles (the anthemic ‘Glad U Came’ and reggaeton-inspired ‘Slow Low’) as well as collaborations with Dido and David Guetta on ‘When Love Sucks’ and ‘Saturday/Sunday’ respectively. He also teased his fifth studio album, marking his first studio LP since ‘Everything Is 4’ in 2015.

In March, Jason Derulo launched the BBC Three talent competition show Project Icon, which he created alongside his manager, Frank Harris. Fellow pop star Becky Hill joined the two in judging 10 hopefuls vying for a single deal with Derulo and Harris’ own label imprint, Future History Records.

Speaking ahead of the show’s release, Derulo told NME that “We are searching for tomorrow’s next superstar, and hopefully making someone’s dreams come true.”

Advertisement

Last month, Variety reported that Derulo and actress Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton, Barbie) will star in a neo-noir romantic thriller podcast called Underwater, created by Warner Music Group’s in-house podcast network, Interval Presents. The first two episodes will premiere on October 31 this year.