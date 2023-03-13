Jason Derulo teases his first album in eight years

Jason Derulo has teased that he’s working on his fifth studio album, which would be his first in eight years.

The last record Derulo released was the 2015 record ‘Everything Is 4’, which became a highly-acclaimed Top 40-charting album.

Speaking to The Sun‘s Bizzare column, as quoted by Yahoo, the 33-year-old said: “I’m finally with a record label I feel really comfortable with”. He also promised that he’ll be “releasing a song every single month”.

Advertisement

In 2021, Derulo became a father to his son, Jason King, and said that he finds fatherhood as the motivation for this album. “The person that motivates me most is my son Jason King,” he said. “It’s crazy how life can shift and all the energy and all the goals are now to help his goals come true.”

In recent news, the Floridian pop star has announced that he’s written his debut book, Sing Your Name Our Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream.

In an Instagram post, the singer said: “I have been preparing to write this book since I was that nine-year-old kid” detailing his mother’s work ethic as to why he’s so successful. He realised that “creative people need a plan” and hopes this book will inspire people “to chase down your dream” as he did his.

Whilst talking to New! magazine, Derulo opened up about his work ethic in sharing advice for upcoming stars.

“You’ve gotta put your heart and soul into it,” he said. “There are a lot of people chasing that top spot, so your work ethic has got to be the difference. You have to want it more than anybody else.”

Advertisement

In other news, Jason Derulo has created the new BBC Three reality TV competition show, Project Icon, in which contestants are put through a series of challenges to see who could be the next star on his record label, Future History Records. Beside Derulo, Becky Hill and superstar manager Frank Harris.