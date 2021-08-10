Jason Isbell announces that COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend his shows

Jason Isbell has made it a requirement that audience members attending shows on his upcoming tour provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

In a tweet posted yesterday (August 9), Isbell said: “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.

“I’m all for freedom,” Isbell told MSNBC‘s Stephanie Ruhle in an interview, “but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.

“It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty.”

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

The ‘Down In A Hole’ singer kicked off a massive 40-date tour of North America and Europe last night in Austin, Texas, with his band, the 400 Unit.

He is the latest in a string of artist who have made similar decisions surrounding their live performances.

Foo Fighters performed to a fully vaccinated crowd on June 20, with attendees required to show proof that they have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The move by the ‘Everlong’ band drew protests from anti-vaxxers on the evening, as well as criticism from Cro-Mags vocalist, John Joseph, who dubbed the band the “Flu Pfizers”.

Touring body Live Nation announced on August 6 that it will allow their artists to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be able to perform a Live Nation show. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said: “we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza.”

Last week New York became the first city in the US to require people to prove they are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enjoy indoor concerts, as well as a number of other activities.