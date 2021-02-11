Jason Isbell is donating royalties from Morgan Wallen cover to NAACP

Jason Isbell will donate proceeds from Morgan Wallen‘s cover of his song ‘Cover Me Up’ to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The news follows Wallen receiving a huge sales boost after a video of him using the N-word surfaced online. The country music star has since been dropped by his record label and has seen his music pulled from radio stations and playlists across the US.

In 2019, Wallen covered Isbell’s 2013 hit ‘Cover Me Up’. The recent controversy has compelled Isbell to give all the royalties from Wallen’s cover to the NAACP.

Yesterday (February 10), Isbell quote-tweeted an article about Wallen’s successes, writing: “So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’”

So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

He added: “I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks.”

Wallen has urged fans not to defend him over his use of a racial slur. “I was wrong. It’s on me, and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in,” he said in a video.

“I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organisations…to engage in some very real and honest conversations,” he said.

“They had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite. They offered me grace and they paired that with the offer to learn and to grow.”