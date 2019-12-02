Jason Momoa joins Phil Anselmo on-stage to cover Pantera’s ‘This Love’

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has spoken about living out his “childhood dreams” after joining Phil Anselmo on-stage to cover Pantera‘s ‘This Love’ over the weekend.

The DC Comics film star joined the former Pantera singer and his band The Illegals at the Los Angeles venue The Forum on Saturday (November 30), where they were supporting Slayer on the final ever dates of their farewell tour.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram, Momoa shared a video of his initial backstage meeting with Anselmo, as well as photos of him and his family posing with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo at the show.

“Going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and Pantera,” wrote Momoa.

“I was living out my childhood dreams. I am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies.”

He added: “I’ve trained and bleed and fought my way to where I am. Listening to these legends mahalo nui for your music and endless inspiration. slayers last show on tour. what a fucking night.”

Footage posted on social media by fans also shows Momoa performing the track with Anselmo and his young son.

Advertisement

You can watch footage from Slayer’s final ever show here, where the band bid goodbye to their fans over the weekend.