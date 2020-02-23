Jason Momoa’s latest role sees him take on the Prince of Darkness in a teaser clip for Ozzy Osbourne‘s latest album, ‘Ordinary Man’.

Osbourne’s new LP arrived on Friday (February 21), marking his first solo album in 10 years. In a five-star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett called it a “rollicking album.”

To promote the Black Sabbath frontman’s album, Aquaman actor Momoa appears as the metal icon in a new clip soundtracked by the song ‘Scary Little Green Men’.

Advertisement

The 60-second clip opens with the message: “The following preview has been approved by bat-loving audiences to accompany Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man.”

As the video starts a cloaked character approaches a microphone in a darkened hallway. The hood then comes off and Momoa is seen energetically lip-syncs to ‘Scary Little Green Men’ while dressed as Osbourne.

Watch the clip below:

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour to undergo treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon, who revealed his battle with the neurological condition last month, has shelved a string of US dates in order to undergo pre-planned treatment in Switzerland.

Advertisement

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” said Ozzy in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has praised Tony Iommi as “the greatest” guitarist, but also admitted that his former Black Sabbath bandmate still “intimidates the fuck out of me — and he knows it”.

Osbourne was speaking, along with his wife Sharon, about his career on Rick Rubin’s Broken Recordpodcast, which you can hear here.