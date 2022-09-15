Listen to Jawny’s sunny new break-up single ‘Adios’

Jawny has shared a new single called ‘Adios’ – check out its official music video below.

The song follows on from Philadelphia-based artist’s recent single ‘Strawberry Chainsaw’ and his collaborative version of ‘Take It Back’ featuring Beck.

On his latest offering, Jawny sings about the breakdown of a romantic relationship over a shimmering, punchy instrumental.

Advertisement

“I could sit here and give a really smart sounding press quote where I make up a story to make this song sound really serious and pretentious,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

“But the truth of the matter is I wrote a song that I believe in. I made the best music video of all time for it and now it’s out in the world and it’s yours. Go nuts with that.”

The accompanying visuals for ‘Adios’, directed by Spencer Ford, take the viewer on a dizzying trip as a flame-emblazoned classic car speeds through neighbourhood backstreets. A care-free Jawny, meanwhile, hangs out of the passenger window.

At the end of the clip, the musician is suddenly brought back to reality after his vehicle crashes into a water pipe.

“Everything you see in this video other than a balloon is 100% real,” Jawny wrote on social media. “No VFX. We shutdown 9 blocks of downtown…”

Advertisement

Last year, Jawny released the six-track EP ‘The Story of Hugo’. It followed his 2020 mixtape ‘For Abby’, which NME described as “innovative and colourful” in a four-star review.

It added: “Packed full of funky slacker rock beats and infectious indie-pop anthems, Jawny’s pleasing stripped-back, lo-fi style will only add to the growing cult fanbase he’s already amassed. An assured project from an artist who continues to go from strength to strength.”