JAY B and Sik-K leave H1GHR MUSIC following contract expiration

GOT7 singer JAY B and South Korean rapper Sik-K have parted ways with H1GHR MUSIC.

On July 25, H1GHR MUSIC announced via its social media accounts that both artists have departed the agency following the expiration of their respective contracts.

“Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path,” wrote the agency on Twitter. “We will always support them as family forever.”

Following H1GHR MUSIC’s announcement, newly established label CDNZA Records shared that it had since signed a contract with JAY B. “Welcome to CDNZA Records’ new family, JAY B! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAY B’s various activities,” it said. The GOT7 singer appears to be the agency’s first artist.

JAY B signed with H1GHR MUSIC in May 2021, three months after his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment. In August, the singer released his debut EP, ‘SOMO:Fume’, led by the single ‘B.T.W’ featuring H1GHR MUSIC founder and then-CEO Jay Park.

In a three-star review of ‘SOMO:Fume’, NME’s Sofiana Ramli wrote: “After being relieved from JYP Entertainment’s shackles to pursue creative freedom, you would expect the singer to use the opportunity of having a plethora of new producers and collaborators at his feet to experiment greatly, but the end result is neutral and safe.”

Meanwhile, Sik-K has yet to announce his plans moving forward. The South Korean rapper had been with H1GHR MUSIC since 2016, following his appearance on reality rap competition series Show Me The Money 4.