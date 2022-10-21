GOT7’s JAY B announces Latin America stops for ‘Tape: Press Pause’ tour

JAY B has released the list of dates and venues for the Latin America leg of his ‘Tape: Press Pause’ 2022 World Tour.
- READ MORE: JAY B: “These days my burden is growing, so I try to instil the mindset of enjoying it all”
The idol’s label, CDNZA Records, announced earlier today that JAY B is set to perform in four cities in Mexico, Brazil and Chile this November. He is set to kick off the Latin America leg of his tour with a show in Mexico City, before moving to Monterrey the day after. From there, he will hold shows in São Paulo and Santiago until the end of the month.
[📢]
JAY B
2022 Latin America Tour
Tape: Press Pause#JAYB #제이비 #카덴차 #CDNZA#2022JAYBWorldTour #Tape_Press_Pause pic.twitter.com/wbAVMQvOQY
— cdnzarecords (@cdnzarecords) October 20, 2022
Ticketing details for JAY B’s shows in Latin America have yet to be released at the time of publication. Dates and venues for his forthcoming shows in the region are as follows:
November 23 – Auditorio BB – Mexico City, Mexico
November 24 – Pabellón M – Monterrey, Mexico
November 26 – Vibra São Paulo – São Paulo, Brazil
November 28 – Basel Venue – Santiago, Chile
JAY B kicked off his ‘Tape: Press Pause’ tour with a show at Seoul’s YES24 Live Hall on September, before holding performances at Quezon City’s Araneta Coliseum and Thailand’s Impact Exhibition Hall earlier this month. He is set to hold a show at Jakarta’s Kasarianka Hall on October 22, before closing the Asia leg of his tour with a show at Tokyo’s Toyosu Pit on November 2.
On top of his ongoing world tour, JAY B had released his sophomore mini-album, ‘abandoned love’, under the moniker Def. in October. That record was led by a title track of the same name, as well as five additional tracks that were worked on by Def. himself.