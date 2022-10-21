GOT7’s JAY B announces Latin America stops for ‘Tape: Press Pause’ tour

JAY B has released the list of dates and venues for the Latin America leg of his ‘Tape: Press Pause’ 2022 World Tour.

The idol’s label, CDNZA Records, announced earlier today that JAY B is set to perform in four cities in Mexico, Brazil and Chile this November. He is set to kick off the Latin America leg of his tour with a show in Mexico City, before moving to Monterrey the day after. From there, he will hold shows in São Paulo and Santiago until the end of the month.

Advertisement

Ticketing details for JAY B’s shows in Latin America have yet to be released at the time of publication. Dates and venues for his forthcoming shows in the region are as follows:

November 23 – Auditorio BB – Mexico City, Mexico

November 24 – Pabellón M – Monterrey, Mexico

November 26 – Vibra São Paulo – São Paulo, Brazil

November 28 – Basel Venue – Santiago, Chile

JAY B kicked off his ‘Tape: Press Pause’ tour with a show at Seoul’s YES24 Live Hall on September, before holding performances at Quezon City’s Araneta Coliseum and Thailand’s Impact Exhibition Hall earlier this month. He is set to hold a show at Jakarta’s Kasarianka Hall on October 22, before closing the Asia leg of his tour with a show at Tokyo’s Toyosu Pit on November 2.

On top of his ongoing world tour, JAY B had released his sophomore mini-album, ‘abandoned love’, under the moniker Def. in October. That record was led by a title track of the same name, as well as five additional tracks that were worked on by Def. himself.