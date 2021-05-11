JAY B officially signs with Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC

JAY B has officially signed with the Jay Park-founded label H1GHR MUSIC.

The label announced the news on Tuesday (May 11) with a video on its official YouTube account. In the clip, an unseen man rides a motorbike through a desolate landscape before taking off his helmet to reveal himself as JAY B.

Alongside the new record deal, H1GHR MUSIC also revealed that JAY B is set to release his first solo single this Friday (May 14) at 6pm KST. The label is also home to South Korean rappers such as Sik-K, pH-1 and HAON.

“As I’m starting as a solo artist, I wanted to be free in the musical spectrum. So I had to spend a lot of time thinking of what kind of music I should pursue and other factors outside of the music,” JAY B said of the record deal in a press statement.

“I appreciate that Jay Park first contacted me and trusted me throughout,” he added. “I finally decided to join H1GHR MUSIC with the faith that I could accomplish my goals here, becoming an artist who puts out various outcomes based on my previous music career. I’m really excited to start as a solo artist here at H1GHR MUSIC.”

The singer, who is part of the K-pop boyband GOT7, is the second member of the group to sign with a Park-affiliated label. Earlier this year, Yugyeom had inked a deal with Park’s hip-hop label AOMG.

The other GOT7 members have also signed with new labels: Jinyoung joined BH Entertainment, Youngjae moved to Sublime Artist Agency and BamBam signed with Abyss Company. On the other hand, Mark Tuan has recently signed with Creative Artists Agency while Jackson Wang is continuing his work with Team Wang.

Back in March, South Korean media reported that JAY B had been in discussions to join H1GHR MUSIC. However, at the time, the label told Hankook Ilbo that “nothing has been decided in relation to recruiting [JAY B]”.

Despite pursuing solo ventures, Yugyeom has reassured fans that their individual record deals are “not the end” of GOT7. In February, the group released the single ‘Encore’, alongside a music video featuring behind-the-scenes footage and archive clips from their concerts.