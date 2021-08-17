JAY B confirms title of upcoming solo debut EP and shares first teaser

GOT7‘s JAY B has shared a sneak peek of his upcoming solo debut mini-album with a new image teaser.

On August 16, the singer’s agency H1GHR MUSIC shared a new teaser announcing the title of JAY B’s debut EP, ‘SOMO:FUME’ — an acronym for ‘Style Of My Own: Fume’ — with a cryptic poster. The forthcoming solo record is scheduled for release on August 26 at 6pm KST.

The mini-album will include a total of seven tracks, including the previously-released single ‘Switch It Up’ that was in collaboration with South Korean rapper sokodomo and produced by hit-maker Cha Cha Malone.

JAY B was first announced to be releasing his solo mini-album last month, with H1GHR MUSIC stating that the GOT7 singer plans to showcase his unique musicality and performance through the R&B-influenced album. It will also feature various guest artists from a wide-range of genres in order to showcase a different side of JAY B as a solo artist.

Additionally, H1GHR MUSIC has also confirmed that the release will be available both physically and digitally. The agency shared that the singer was in the midst of preparing various promotional events both on and offline for his fans.

JAY B also recently spoke to Dazed Korea about his current goal of “pay[ing] more attention” to his solo career rather than GOT7. “Before I joined H1GHR MUSIC, I honestly thought about the seven GOT7 members more than I thought about myself,” he admitted.

“But it suddenly occurred to me that I should think more about things for myself,” JAY B concluded.