JAY B says Jay Park had encouraged him to “make music comfortably”

JAY B recently revealed some of the advice Jay Park had shared with him before he signed to Park’s company, H1GHR MUSIC.

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, JAY B talked about his new solo endeavours and the words of encouragement he’d received from Park prior to signing with H1GHR MUSIC. The GOT7 star shared that although he was anxious to embark on his new musical career, Park helped him ease his nerves.

“From my perspective, this is a new challenge so I was nervous at first but his thoughts were similar to mine,” JAY B told GQ, as translated by Soompi. “He told me, ‘I just want you to make music comfortably’, ‘I don’t expect any specific colour from you’, ‘If you only focus on one thing, you’re bound to lock yourself up’, and ‘Let’s keep a lot open to try’.”

JAY B also added that Park decided to recruit him because, aside from his skills, the GOT7 member has always been a hard worker. “I’ve [worked hard] all this time and I plan to keep doing that in the future.”

Elsewhere in the interview, JAY B believed that it was important for him to remember his roots as a K-pop idol. “I debuted as GOT7. I can’t suddenly say ‘I’m not an idol’ and I don’t want to disappoint my fans,” he said.

He also agreed that while there are a lot of high expectations from fans because of his boyband background, he wants to separate his two musical identities. “That does weigh on my mind. But that’s because it was GOT7’s JB. JAY B individually is not that incredible. To be honest, I think that I’m nothing. When I ask people my age which idols they know, a lot of people know GOT7 but they may not know me well.”

The singer added: “I think I’ll have to make my name known first. That there’s someone named GOT7’s JAY B and H1GHR MUSIC’s JAY B.”

JAY B officially signed to H1GHR Music earlier this month and dropped his first single on the label, ‘Switch It Up’ with rapper Sokodomo.

JAY B and his fellow GOT7 members parted from their longtime agency JYP Entertainment back in January, though they’ve assured fans that they were not disbanding. JAY B had previously stated that he plans to keep the group together and wants to release at least one GOT7 album each year.