JAY B drops new teaser for upcoming single ‘Switch It Up’

South Korean singer JAY B has officially released a new teaser for his upcoming single, titled ‘Switch It Up’.

On May 12, the singer dropped a short clip showcasing a snippet of his first release as a newly signed artist under the Jay Park-founded label, H1GHR MUSIC. Teaser also depicts the vocalist’s silhouette amidst heavy fog, hinting at a seductive concept for the song.

This teaser comes only two days before the slated release of the single this coming Friday (May 14). Earlier this week, JAY B officially confirmed his new record deal with H1GHR MUSIC, following months of speculation.

South Korean news outlets had reported in March that JAY B had already been in talks to join H1GHR MUSIC. At the time of reporting, however, the agency had then issued a statement to Hankook Ilbo saying that “nothing has been decided in relation to recruiting [JAY B].”

JAY B is also a member of South Korean boy group GOT7, which left their longtime agency JYP Entertainment earlier this year. JAY B is also the final member of the septet to sign with a new label, as well as the second to ink a deal with a Park-affiliated label, the first being Yugyeom who inked a deal with AOMG in February.

Despite the individual members of GOT7 signing solo deals with seperate labels, the members have assured fans that the group would still “continue”. JAY B had also previously expressed his wishes for the group to release at least one album every year moving forward.