Listen to Jay Electronica’s long-awaited debut album ‘A Written Testimony’

Jay Electronica has released ‘A Written Testimony’, his long-awaited debut album — listen to the record below.

Announcing a release date for the LP last month, the New Orleans rapper confirmed to his delighted fans that work had finally finished on the project after it was “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights”.

‘A Written Testimony’ has now been released (March 13), and it features guest contributions from the likes of Jay-Z, James Blake and Travis Scott.

The 10-track album is currently only available to listen to on Tidal, and you can hear it below.

A debut studio album from Jay Electronica has been anticipated ever since he emerged with his 2007 mixtape ‘Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)’, and has been promised since he signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in November 2010.

In 2012, it was rumoured that Kanye West, Jay-Z, Diddy, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Erykah Badu were all set to appear on Electronica’s album, then thought to be titled ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)’. The album was given a firm release date of September 2012, but then never arrived.

The following year the rapper’s debut album was thought to be “in the last stages of recording” — but that particular iteration of the much-hyped record never materialised.