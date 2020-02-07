Jay Electronica says his long-awaited debut album will finally be coming out next month.
The debut full-length from Jay-Z‘s protege has been promised for a decade now, and it seems that it’s finally finished and ready to be released.
“Album done,” the New Orleans-based rapper simply tweeted today (February 7), before revealing a distinctly biblical set of specifics about the album’s recording process and release schedule.
The album, which looks like it will be called ‘A Written Testimony’, was, as following tweets reveal, “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from December 26th,” and will be released in “40 days,” plotting a March 18th release date.
Album done .
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Releasing in 40 days
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
A Written Testimony
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
He also tweeted about his “debut album featuring Hov,” virtually confirming a Jay-Z feature on the record.
“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery”
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
A debut record from Jay Electronica has been expected ever since he emerged with 2007 mixtape ‘Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)’, and has been promised since he signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2010.
Back in 2013, it seemed to be revealed that the rapper’s debut album was “in the last stages of recording,” but that particular iteration of the much-hyped debut never materialised.
The previous year, it was revealed that Kanye West, Jay-Z, Diddy, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Erykah Badu were all set to appear on the debut album, then thought to be titled ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)’. The album was given a firm release date of September 2012 but then never arrived.
Last year, Jay Electronica hinted to fans on Instagram that he might be releasing a joint project with Jay-Z in the future.
It’s not clear yet whether the album in question is the forthcoming debut, or whether another project may be on the horizon.