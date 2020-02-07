Jay Electronica says his long-awaited debut album will finally be coming out next month.

The debut full-length from Jay-Z‘s protege has been promised for a decade now, and it seems that it’s finally finished and ready to be released.

“Album done,” the New Orleans-based rapper simply tweeted today (February 7), before revealing a distinctly biblical set of specifics about the album’s recording process and release schedule.

The album, which looks like it will be called ‘A Written Testimony’, was, as following tweets reveal, “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from December 26th,” and will be released in “40 days,” plotting a March 18th release date.

He also tweeted about his “debut album featuring Hov,” virtually confirming a Jay-Z feature on the record.

