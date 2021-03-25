Jay Leno apologises for long history of anti-Asian jokes: “It was a legitimate wrong”

Jay Leno has apologised for his long history of making anti-Asian jokes.

The comedian and former The Tonight Show host has previously faced a 15-year campaign by the activist group Media Action Network For Asian Americans (MANAA) after he made a string of derogatory comments about the Asian community.

Appearing on a Zoom call with Guy Aoki, head of Manaa, Leno said: “I am issuing this apology.

“I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part.”

The comedian was most recently criticised in 2019 for reportedly joking that Koreans eat dog meat while he appeared as a judge on America’s Got Talent. The joke was reportedly uttered in front of an Asian staffer.

“At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless”, he said.

“I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them.”

Leno added: “At the time, there was a prevailing attitude that some group is always complaining about something, so don’t worry about it. Whenever we received a complaint, there would be two sides to the discussion: either ‘we need to deal with this’ or ‘screw ’em if they can’t take a joke’. Too many times I sided with the latter even when in my heart I knew it was wrong.”

Aoki has previously condemned Leno’s actions and wrote a letter to The Tonight Show advertisers, claiming that Leno’s repeated jokes were causing Asian Americans to be “subjected to ridicule, disdain and abuse” which had “resulted in a rise in racial profiling and hate crimes against Asians, Asian Americans and immigrants”.

Aoki has since accepted Leno’s apology.