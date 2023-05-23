Hear Jay Park’s new song ‘Candy’ with Zion.T

Korean-American rapper and singer Jay Park has released a new single titled ‘Candy’ featuring singer Zion.T.

The music video for ‘Candy’ is set in a world where sweets have been banned, with Jay Park as a repeat offender. He’s then sent to a rehabilitation facility, where he leads a candy rebellion.

Meanwhile, the video also stars OH MY GIRL‘s YooA as Park’s love interested. On the other hand, Zion.T plays as a fairy godparent of sorts to Park, appearing to hand him candy in a time of need.

“You’re sweet like candy / Sweet flavour / Lend me some sugar, baby / I am your neighbour,” Jay Park and Zion.T sing on the chorus.

The new track is the latest in a string of single releases by Park, following ‘Sunday Night Drive’ last month. Back in February, he also dropped the single album ‘Yesterday’, which featured the title track of the same name and a B-side, ‘Love Is Ugly’ featuring MAMAMOO vocalist Hwasa.

Last month, Park also made an appearance at Rolling Loud Thailand, where he and Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi announced that the latter had joined his label More Vision, which he launched in March 2022.

In a recent interview with NME, Jessi shared that Park had repeatedly offered to sign her to his H1GHR MUSIC and AOMG labels in the past. “But I was always in a label,” she explained.

“But now, I felt the timing was right. [The foundations of] his company are more love and more laughter, and I think, right now, my true motive in life is to find happiness,” she added.