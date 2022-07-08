Jay Park drops suave teaser for upcoming ‘Need To Know’ music video

Korean-American musician Jay Park has unveiled the teaser for the music video of his upcoming single ‘Need To Know’.

The clip opens on a shot of comic books sprawled across a table, but front and centre is a comic book of Won-man, who is Jay Park reimagined as a superhero, posing alongside an unknown female character, whom fans have previously speculated may be a teaser for a featuring female artist.

The clip then cuts to Park driving up to an open caravan, where a woman sits perusing said comic book. The teaser cuts after he holds up two tickets to a Won-man movie. The single is due out next week on July 12 at 6pm KST.

‘Need To Know’ was first announced earlier this week, and will arrive around four months after his previous release ‘Ganadara’, which featured South Korean singer-songwriter IU. That song also marked Park’s first release under his newly established label, More Vision.

In a talk show segment following the release of ‘Ganadara’, IU revealed that she assumed Park had “killed” the song because it had taken him “so long” to release it. “It’s been two years now since we met at the recording studio,” IU recalled. “Why did it take so long? I really want to know why! We recorded it to years ago.”

Park launched New Vision in March with an introduction video that took the form of a candid interview. “I kept running no matter how tired I was because I wanted to create a better environment and better life for the people I love,” he said, before sharing his vision of the company.

The establishment of More Vision came less than two months after Park stepped down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music, two labels which he had founded in the 2010s. However, Park noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.