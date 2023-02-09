Jay Park to drop new single album ‘Yesterday’, featuring MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Jay Park has announced the upcoming release of a new single album titled ‘Yesterday’, with guest vocals from MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa.

The new album, announced earlier this week (February 7), will include a total of two brand-new tracks: lead single ‘Yesterday’ as well as B-side ‘Love Is Ugly’, which will feature MAMAMOO vocalist Hwasa. The single album is slated for a digital release next week on February 13 at 6pm KST.

The upcoming release of ‘Yesterday’ will mark the Korean-American musician’s first music in over half a year, with his last project being the standalone single ‘Need To Know’, dropped in July 2022. That song, which featured Street Woman Fighter’s Noze in its accompanying music video, was itself a follow-up to ‘Ganadara’, featuring IU. ‘Ganadara’ was Park’s first music under his then-newly established label New Vision. In September 2022, More Vision launched its first-ever auditions in search of members for an upcoming boyband to be produced by the company.

When More Vision first launched in March 2022, Jay Park also published an interview on its official YouTube channel discussing the company’s visions and goals. “People have always tried to put me in a box. And I’ve been trying my best to stay outside the box,” he said at the time, sharing that he aims to create an environment where his artists are allowed to be fearless in their creativity.

In other K-pop news, former AOA leader Shin Jimin wil be releasing new solo music this month with her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’, marking her official return to the music industry since she was the subject of bullying allegations made against her by former AOA bandmate Kwon Mina in 2021.