Bachelor, the new collaborative project of Californian indie rock artist Jay Som and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner, have announced their debut album ‘Doomin’ Sun’.

The duo have shared an official music video for new single ‘Stay In The Car’, which sees Jay Som – real name Melina Mae Duterte – and Kempner playing with a variety of gadgets and instruments in a car.

In a statement regarding the new single, Kempner explained: “I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay In the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery. I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out.

“She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.”

Our debut album Doomin’ Sun is out on May 28th!! Pre order @ https://t.co/Ud0bWz2WfB and… you can listen to our new single and watch our music video for “Stay In The Car” here – https://t.co/7AiyiWUecd 🏹❤️ pic.twitter.com/oCkflaTI2q — Bachelor (@bachelor_band) March 24, 2021

Duterte added: “We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by The Pixies and The Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way.

“Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of 80s/90s/00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.”

‘Doomin’ Sun’ will be released on May 28 via Lucky Number. Watch the video for ‘Stay In The Car’ below.

The new track follows debut Bachelor single ‘Anything At All’, released last month (February 28), which the pair described as being “about queerness, lust, and longing.”

Bachelor is the latest band to feature Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Late last year, the singer teamed up with Chastity Belt bassist Annie Truscott to form a new band called Routine, releasing the first single off an upcoming EP.

In her work as Jay Som, she recently collaborated with No Rome and Beabadoobee on the track ‘Hurry Home’.