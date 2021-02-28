Jay Som and Palehound form new band Bachelor, share debut single

Jay Som and Palehound have formed a new band – listen to the debut single from Bachelor below.

The two songwriters came together to write and record new material together pre-quarantine in early 2020.

Their first track, ‘Anything At All’, is out now and available to hear below, and more news from the duo is promised across 2021.

Detailing how the new band came together, the duo explained: “We’re so excited to finally share this song and announce our new band! We’ve been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together before quarantine in January 2020.

“One morning Melina was showering and this bass line idea just stuck in her head. She went downstairs to play it, waking Ellen who then came down and joined in on drums and started recording.

“After we got the basic track down we wrote lyrics about queerness, lust, and longing. Writing and recording “Anything At All” was a really natural process and releasing it now feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

Bachelor is the latest band to feature Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Late last year, the singer teamed up with Chastity Belt bassist Annie Truscott to form a new band called Routine, releasing the first single off an upcoming EP.

In her work as Jay Som, she recently collaborated with No Rome and Beabadoobee on the track ‘Hurry Home’.

Her last full-length work as Jay Som came in the form of 2019 album ‘Anak Ko’. A four-star NME review of that album said: “Across ‘Anak Ko’, Duterte grapples with feelings of loss and heartbreak, but the end goal always seems to be one of redemption and self-care, rather than pure anger.

“Even if the songs do contain healthy doses of bitterness, they seem slowly dispelled and resolved through the creation of songs as beautifully comforting as the soft strum of ‘Nighttime Drive’ and the jangly ‘Devotion’, which takes its cue from ‘Everybody Works’ highlight ‘Baybee’.”