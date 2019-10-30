Jay Som postpone upcoming UK/European tour due to mental health issues

The November dates have been rearranged to March and April 2020

Jay Som have postponed their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The band, led by LA-based singer-songwriter Melina Duterte, released their second album ‘Anak Ko’ earlier this year.

The tour dates, which were set to begin next month, have now been rescheduled to March and April 2020, with two new UK gigs added in Birmingham and Liverpool.

Explaining the news, Duterte writes: “Europe, I’m very sorry to say that I need to postpone my upcoming Anak Ko World Tour dates to March 2020.

She continued: “I need to take this time to get my mental health in order and appreciate the patience.”

The new run of dates will begin in Bristol at The Fleece on March 17, ending in Berlin on April 8 at Kantine am Berghain. A London show is set for The Garage on March 19. View the full adapted schedule below.

March 2020

17th – Bristol, England – The Fleece

18th – Brighton, England – Patterns

19th – London, England – The Garage

21st – Manchester, England – YES

22nd – Nottingham, England – Bodega Social Club

24th – Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

25th – Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo

26th – Dublin, Ireland – The Workmans Club

28th – Liverpool, England – Leaf

29th – Birmingham, England – The Sunflower Lounge

31st – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Witloof Bar)

April 2020

1st – Paris, France – Supersonic

2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

5th – Stockholm, Sweden – Bar Brooklyn

6th – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar

7th – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (Skybar)

8th – Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain

In a four-star review of ‘Anak Ko’, NME said: “LA’s Melina Duterte strips away the shoegaze of debut album ‘Everybody Works’, revealing a set of stunningly crafted indie-rock songs about self-care and heartbreak.

“By removing the safety net of her debut and baring herself both musically and lyrically on album two, Jay Som has not only become a better songwriter, but now feels like an important one too. The messages on ‘Anak Ko’ are worth lending a close ear to.”

