Jay Som postpone upcoming UK/European tour due to mental health issues
The November dates have been rearranged to March and April 2020
Jay Som have postponed their upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The band, led by LA-based singer-songwriter Melina Duterte, released their second album ‘Anak Ko’ earlier this year.
- Read more: Jay Som – ‘Anak Ko’ review
The tour dates, which were set to begin next month, have now been rescheduled to March and April 2020, with two new UK gigs added in Birmingham and Liverpool.
Explaining the news, Duterte writes: “Europe, I’m very sorry to say that I need to postpone my upcoming Anak Ko World Tour dates to March 2020.
She continued: “I need to take this time to get my mental health in order and appreciate the patience.”
The new run of dates will begin in Bristol at The Fleece on March 17, ending in Berlin on April 8 at Kantine am Berghain. A London show is set for The Garage on March 19. View the full adapted schedule below.
March 2020
17th – Bristol, England – The Fleece
18th – Brighton, England – Patterns
19th – London, England – The Garage
21st – Manchester, England – YES
22nd – Nottingham, England – Bodega Social Club
24th – Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
25th – Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo
26th – Dublin, Ireland – The Workmans Club
28th – Liverpool, England – Leaf
29th – Birmingham, England – The Sunflower Lounge
31st – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Witloof Bar)
April 2020
1st – Paris, France – Supersonic
2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
5th – Stockholm, Sweden – Bar Brooklyn
6th – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar
7th – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (Skybar)
8th – Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain
In a four-star review of ‘Anak Ko’, NME said: “LA’s Melina Duterte strips away the shoegaze of debut album ‘Everybody Works’, revealing a set of stunningly crafted indie-rock songs about self-care and heartbreak.
“By removing the safety net of her debut and baring herself both musically and lyrically on album two, Jay Som has not only become a better songwriter, but now feels like an important one too. The messages on ‘Anak Ko’ are worth lending a close ear to.”
For help and advice on mental health:
- ‘Am I depressed?‘ – Help and advice on mental health and what to do next
- Help Musicians UK – Around the clock mental health support and advice for musicians
- Music Support Org – Help and support for musicians struggling with alcoholism, addiction, or mental health issues
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day