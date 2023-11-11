Jay Weinberg speaks of being “heartbroken and blindsided” by Slipknot sacking

Jay Weinberg has opened up about his sacking from Slipknot last week (November 5), saying he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision.

In an official social media statement released last week, the Iowa band said that they are “intent on evolving”, and have made the “creative decision” that Weinberg will leave the band. It was the second time in five months that the band lost a member, after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

Now, in a statement shared to Instagram, Weinberg has reflected on his departure from the band, writing: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

“This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.

He continued: “I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that.

“I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.

“This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us.” You can read the full post above.

Last week’s statement from Slipknot read: “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

“But as ever,” it continued, “Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg joined Slipknot ahead of the release of the band’s 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. He replaced the original drummer Joey Jordison, who left in December 2013. Jordison died in 2021 at the age of 46.

Slipknot’s most recent album was 2022’s ‘The End, So Far’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Aside from the blood, the gore, the theatrics and the noise, there’s clearly always been much more to the band’s ability to shock and surprise – and now it seems their next left turn of an era could be their most daring yet.”

In June, they surprise-released a new EP, ‘Adderall’.