Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen sitting during the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl last night.

Despite Jay-Z signing a partnership deal with the NFL, the pair remained in their seats as Demi Lovato belted out the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ prior to the match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas Chiefs.

It comes after Jay-Z recently defended his NFL deal in a new interview, despite Colin Kaepernick’s attorney previously saying he “cross[ed] the intellectual picket line.”

Speaking to The New York Times, Jay said: “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalised and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press.”

While it is yet to be established whether Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s decision to sit down was linked to the “taking a knee” protests, some critics condemned the pair on Twitter for not standing up during the anthem.

Jay z and his wife has reaped the rewards of this country, taken all they can and here they are, sitting during the anthem. — laura johnson (@laurajo82878461) February 3, 2020

One user said: “Not only should Beyoncé and Jay Z be ashamed for sitting during our National Anthem BUT they should be more ashamed that they have raised their child to also sit and disrespect our nation. We stand for the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday for US. Disgusting.”

Another raged: “Beyoncé and Jay Z both sitting down during the national anthem. Don’t care how rich you are, where your from, even if the USA isn’t your country. You still stand to show your respect for the men and women who died for the country! Pair of self entitled assholes.”