Jay-Z confirmed to feature on new Pusha T album

Pusha T has confirmed that Jay-Z will make an appearance on his upcoming album, the title of which is yet to be revealed.

Featuring as a guest on the Millions Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Clipse rapper spoke about the new album, plus the Kanye West and 88-Keys produced ‘Diet Coke‘ which was released earlier this month.

The single marked the rapper’s first for the year, hinting at more music to come. In the new interview, Pusha discusses his early start in hip-hop, beefing with Drake, his love for Virgil Abloh and what to expect from his return.

When speaking about previous collaborations, including ‘Drug Dealers Anonymous‘ with Jay-Z, the rapper said “I got three songs with him now”, elaborating that one of the three is “something for the new album”.

“I don’t know if I was supposed to say that,” he goes on to say, before adding “he got busy”, referring to Jay-Z’s work on the track. Watch the clip below (via HipHop-N-More).

Last month, Pusha discussed the forthcoming ‘DAYTONA’ follow-up, calling it the “album of the motherfucking year” in an interview with Complex.

“A Pusha album takes a long time,” the rapper said. “It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything.

“I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some one thousand per cent rap superhero shit, man. There’s a lot going on.”

Elsewhere, Pusha recently explained why he posted a contract on social media with a caption that thanked Kanye West. While many thought he had cut ties with Ye, Pusha cleared up the matter, explaining that he will always be with G.O.O.D. Music.

“Actually, the contract was just [Kanye] signing over my profits from my back-catalog and the profits for this album as well. Just straight to me,” King Push told Speedy Mormon on Complex’s ‘360’.

“It wasn’t anything bad… He was just like, ‘Nah, you take the money.’ If that don’t show you that that’s your bro, I don’t know what else gon’ show you… It was very honourable.”