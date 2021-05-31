Jay-Z discusses writing entire ‘Still D.R.E.’ track for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Jay-Z has discussed writing the entirety of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg‘s iconic track ‘Still D.R.E.’.

The rapper had a writing credit on the album, but it’s only in the past year that the full extent of his work on the single has come to light.

“He wrote Dre’s shit and my shit and it was flawless,” Snoop told The Breakfast Club last year, discussing how his and Dre’s verses were penned by Jay-Z. “It was ‘Still D.R.E.’ and it was Jay-Z and he wrote the whole fucking song.”

In a new interview on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unscripted HBO show The Shop: Interrupted, Jay-Z confirmed that he wrote the whole song, and gave an insight into his process while working on it.

“On that reference track, I’m doing Snoop and Dre, both of them,” he said.

“But yeah, you gotta have like somewhat of a reverence for them.. the music they were making..” he added. “‘The Chronic’ and all of that..

“In order for me to really nail the essence of Dre and Snoop, it had to be like a studied reverence of what they were doing.”

Elsewhere, Jay-Z appeared on DMX‘s new posthumous album ‘Exodus’ alongside U2‘s Bono, Alicia Keys, Nas and many more.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Less a cohesive body of work and more a collection of tracks, ‘Exodus’ feels a little unfinished at times, because of a lack of verses from X and the occasional filler record.

“Nonetheless, it’s a wonderful tribute record loaded with stellar individual moments, and serves as a beautiful reminder of why the world fell in love with DMX in the first place.”

Jay-Z also confirmed this week that his Made In America festival will return to Philadephia this September.