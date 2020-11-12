Jay-Z fan arrested after sneaking onto flight in attempt to meet the rapper

A Jay-Z fan has been arrested after they managed to sneak onto a flight in an attempt to meet the rapper.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, a woman named Yaazmina Payton, 23, was able to make it onboard the plane to LAX, Los Angeles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport last Sunday (November 8).

Following her arrest, Payton told authorities how she slipped past the security checkpoints undetected. However, someone spotted the fan ducking under ropes near to Terminal 3’s ticket gate at around 7:45am.

Payton was taken into custody after failing to produce a required ticket or boarding pass for the flight, and was subsequently charged with felony criminal trespass.

During a bail hearing on Monday (November 9), Assistant State’s Attorney Jocelyn Schieve told the court that Payton said she was trying to make it to LA with the hopes of meeting Jay.

Payton’s attorney said she had post-traumatic stress disorder and an anxiety disorder. She was released on $500 bail, but has been banned from LAX airport. An investigation into Payton’s security evasion is underway, which could take up to 90 days.

Meanwhile, Jay’s Roc Nation Management has recently signed Christina Aguilera. Sources close to the company claim that the deal went through weeks ago, though an official announcement has not yet been made. Aguilera, however, is now listed on the Roc Nation website.

Jay-Z has been tipped as a potential Verzuz opponent by Busta Rhymes along with Eminem and Lil Wayne. The second season of the rap battle webcast series kicks off next Thursday (November 19), with T.I. set to battle Jeezy in the first episode.