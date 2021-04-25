JAY-Z hopes he’s remembered like “Bob Marley and all the greats”

JAY-Z has shared how he’d like to be remembered, saying he hopes its in the same vein as “Bob Marley and all the greats”.

Speaking in a rare interview, the rap icon discussed a variety of topics including issues of race, his family, the coronavirus pandemic and his proudest moments.

“I’m most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I’ve come from,” he told The Times.

Discussing last year’s lockdown, JAY said he wants to stay optimistic about people getting out of the pandemic. “We have to bounce back and we have to be great and we have to rebuild. I’m forever an optimist,” he said.

“In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other.”

Regarding the issues of race plaguing America, JAY said it’s frustrating but he wants to remain positive about it all. “As a human race we’re still on basic things. We’re still on Stop Asian Hate,” he said.

“We can’t sit and cry over spilt milk, but we do have to acknowledge that there’s milk, right? But yes, to answer your question, it’s very frustrating… Are we here today? No. Are we further than 50 years ago? Yes.”

Also asked about how he hopes to be remembered by people, JAY-Z answered: “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

Meanwhile, the likes of JAY-Z, Nas and Diddy have all joined forces to declare their support for Ray McGuire, who is vying for the Democratic Party nomination in New York’s forthcoming mayoral election.