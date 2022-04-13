Watch newly unearthed footage from Jay-Z’s 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam performance

Fresh footage has emerged of Jay-Z‘s performance at the June 2001 edition of Hot 97 Summer Jam at Nassau Coliseum in New York, over two decades after it took place.

The legendary set saw the rapper bring out Michael Jackson and Missy Elliott and, infamously, debut his Nas and Mobb Deep diss track ‘Takeover’ ahead of its inclusion on the album ‘The Blueprint’ a few months later.

While performing the song during his Summer Jam set, Jay projected onto huge screens a photo of Mobb Deep member Prodigy taking part in a dance class as a child. Jay went on to reference the moment on the studio version of the track, rapping, “Don’t be the next contestant on that Summer Jam screen“.

Advertisement

Though audio of the set has long been available, video has not been easily accessible until this week, when YouTube channel HipHopVCR uploaded all 57 minutes of the performance in full, as Stereogum points out. Watch the full footage – along with just the ‘Takeover’ performance and Michael Jackson moments – below:

Unearthed footage of Jay-Z bringing out Michael Jackson at Summer Jam 2001 (via @Yepac_) pic.twitter.com/3zLTeHXEZU — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 12, 2022

In other Jay-Z news, the rapper recently featured on Pusha T‘s ‘Neck & Wrist’, the second single to be released from the latter’s forthcoming 2022 album ‘It’s Almost Dry’.

“I blew bird money, y’all talkin’ Twitter feed / We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies,” Jay raps during his verse on the Pharrell-produced cut. The new song marked Jay and Push’s first collaboration since 2016’s ‘Drug Dealers Anonymous’.

Advertisement

Last week, Jack White revealed that he and Jay-Z had been working together, saying unreleased music with the rapper could “see the light of day”. In 2018, White revealed that his ‘Boarding House Reach’ track ‘Over and Over and Over’ was originally recorded during a scrapped collaborative session with Jay in 2009.