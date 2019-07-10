Jay-Z joins leading cannabis company as chief brand strategist

“We want to create something amazing," the rapper said in a statement about the new partnership

Jay-Z has been confirmed as the new chief brand strategist at Caliva, a California-based cannabis company.

The company, which was formed in 2015, is one of the leading forces in the legal marijuana industry in the US, and they say their partnership with the rapper will see him “play a crucial role driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand”.

Caliva elaborated more on Jay’s position at the company in a statement. “Mr. Carter will focus on and work to increase the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration – many of who are not seeing the monetary benefits of legalisation – through advocacy, job training, and overall employee and workforce development.”

Speaking about his new role, the rapper (who spent “a significant amount of time surveying the market for a like-minded collaborator in the cannabis space” before choosing Caliva) said that he wants to “create something amazing” with the partnership.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” he said. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor.

“We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

