Jay-Z marks 50th birthday by restoring his discography to Spotify

Jay-Z has surprised fans by restoring his entire discography to Spotify to mark his 50th birthday.

The rap icon, who owns streaming service Tidal, had previously removed the majority of his work, leaving behind ‘Reasonable Doubt’, ‘In My Lifetime, Vol. 1’ and ‘Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life’. Fans were also able to stream Collision Course, his 2004 album with Linkin Park.

Now, fans can head to Spotify to stream seminal records like ‘American Gangster’, ‘Watch The Throne’ and ‘The Black Album’.

Posting on Twitter, Spotify wrote: “Happy birthday, Hov. Welcome back to Spotify”. It is yet to be established whether the move is permanent or whether the records will be removed at a later date.

Celebrating Jay’s 50th, one fan wrote: “Happy 50th birthday to Jay-Z. One of the greatest to ever wield a mic.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy last week revealed how he turned down the chance to work with Jay-Z, because he didn’t think the pair had the right song to collaborate on.

The grime star was working with Ed Sheeran and the rap icon on ‘Take Me Back To London’, which featured on Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project album.

“I was like, ‘I love this song but you being on the song changes everything’,” Stormzy explained.

“Take Me Back To London with me and Ed is one thing, but now that Jay-Z is on it… This is Jay-Z and Stormzy, what he means to culture, what I mean to culture… I said, ‘Is this the song?’ I didn’t think it was the song…”

Last week, it was revealed that Jay-Z is reportedly suing an Australian woman who used his lyrics to sell her childrens books.