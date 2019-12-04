Trending:

News Music News

Jay-Z marks 50th birthday by restoring his discography to Spotify

It's a welcome present for all of us...

Nick Reilly
Jay-Z; Roc Nation; NFL
Jay-Z (Getty)

Jay-Z has surprised fans by restoring his entire discography to Spotify to mark his 50th birthday.

The rap icon, who owns streaming service Tidal, had previously removed the majority of his work, leaving behind ‘Reasonable Doubt’, ‘In My Lifetime, Vol. 1’ and ‘Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life’. Fans were also able to stream Collision Course, his 2004 album with Linkin Park.

Now, fans can head to Spotify to stream seminal records like ‘American Gangster’, ‘Watch The Throne’ and ‘The Black Album’.

Advertisement

Posting on Twitter, Spotify wrote: “Happy birthday, Hov. Welcome back to Spotify”. It is yet to be established whether the move is permanent or whether the records will be removed at a later date.

Celebrating Jay’s 50th, one fan wrote: “Happy 50th birthday to Jay-Z. One of the greatest to ever wield a mic.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy last week revealed how he turned down the chance to work with Jay-Z, because he didn’t think the pair had the right song to collaborate on.

The grime star was working with Ed Sheeran and the rap icon on ‘Take Me Back To London’, which featured on Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project album.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘I love this song but you being on the song changes everything’,” Stormzy explained.

“Take Me Back To London with me and Ed is one thing, but now that Jay-Z is on it… This is Jay-Z and Stormzy, what he means to culture, what I mean to culture… I said, ‘Is this the song?’ I didn’t think it was the song…”

Last week, it was revealed that Jay-Z is reportedly suing an Australian woman who used his lyrics to sell her childrens books. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.