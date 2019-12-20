Jay-Z names Kanye West’s ‘Follow God’ among his favourite songs of 2019

Jay-Z has shared a playlist of his favourite songs of 2019, naming ‘Follow God’ by Kanye West among his picks.

Jay uploaded the collection, titled ‘JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2019’, to Tidal yesterday (December 19).

The playlist includes tracks by Travis Scott, Solange, Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug and his wife Beyoncé.

New Hov playlist alert: "JAY-Z's Year End Picks 2019" JAY-Z shares his favorite songs from the year. Listen on @TIDAL https://t.co/DoSLcZIIIi pic.twitter.com/3I7WOCgwsD — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 19, 2019

Advertisement

Significantly, Jay also named ‘Follow God’ from West’s album ‘Jesus Is King’ among his choices.

The playlist pick comes shortly after the ‘Watch The Throne’ pair recently reunited in public for the first time in a number of years at Diddy‘s 50th birthday party in LA.

It was also reported last week that West and Jay recently settled a legal battle over the presence of the former’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ album on Tidal.

This apparent thawing of relations follows a number of years of tension between the two. In November 2016, West called out both Jay and Beyoncé during an on-stage rant in Sacramento on the ‘Saint Pablo’ tour. The following year, Jay appeared to issue an indirect retort to West by rapping “you dropped outta school, you lost your principles” on the ‘4:44’ track ‘Kill Jay-Z’.

Advertisement

This weekend, West will stage a production of his religious opera Mary in New York City.