Jay-Z and NFL announce new music series and clothing line

The programs will benefit the League's Inspire Change nonprofit

Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation and the NFL have announced a new set of programs as part of their recent collaboration, including a new music series and a clothing line.

The rapper and his Roc Nation company recently agreed to work with the NFL as a “live music entertainment strategist”, with the deal covering work on the Super Bowl halftime show and the NFL’s nonprofit charity Inspire Change.

The newly announced programs will both benefit the Inspire Change initiative, which focuses on three priority areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

A new line of Inspire Change-themed clothing has been announced today (August 30) which will fund and support Inspire Change programs across the US. The collection is expected to be revealed later this year.

The second program to be announced today is ‘Songs of the Season’, which will feature throughout the forthcoming NFL season and “highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres”.

“Songs of the Season will showcase musicians that will create and deliver a song to be integrated in all NFL promotions each month during the season,” a statement about the program reads. “The songs will debut during an in-game broadcast and will be simultaneously released to all digital streaming platforms (DSPs) worldwide. All proceeds from the songs will go toward Inspire Change.”

Artists such as Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will act as advocates of the new program, and the three artists will perform at the NFL Kickoff Experience in Chicago’s Grant Park on September 5.

Jay-Z partnership with the NFL is seemingly at odds with the rapper’s previous stance with their League over their strained relationship with Colin Kaepernick. Jay-Z was asked about the link with Kaepernick, who he has previously supported in public, at the press conference announcing the NFL collaboration.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” Jay-Z said. “There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’”