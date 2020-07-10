GAMING  

Jay-Z takes out multiple newspaper adverts to boost Black businesses

The adverts offered an extensive list of Black-owned businesses

By Nick Reilly
Jay-Z
Jay-Z (Picture: Getty)

Jay-Z has joined forces with his promotion firm Roc Nation to take out full-page newspaper adverts to promote local black businesses across the US.

The rapper took out the adverts in titles including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, and many more, drawing attention to a variety of different Black-owned businesses across those cities.

They range from law firms to clothing stores and restaurants, with the advert actively encouraging readers to use their services.

Jay-Z
Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“Historically, Black people have been murdered for owning, thriving and being successful. To that, we say never again. Roc Nation is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs, their dreams and companies. We challenge everyone to do the same,” it stated.

You can check out the adverts below.

It follows a similar move from the rap titan last month when he took out full-page adverts in newspapers across the US dedicated to the memory of George Floyd.

The rapper joined the huge list of notable names from across the worlds of music and entertainment to publicly call for justice for Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Former police officer Derek Chauvin wad charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z also published an open letter calling for police in Milwaukee to prosecute and fire a police officer who has reportedly shot and killed three men over the last five years.

Publishing the letter in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jay and his team called upon  Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to take action against Wauwatosa Police Department officer Joseph Mensah, who is thought to have shot and killed Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson since 2015.

