Jay-Z is set to launch a New York university, marking his first foray into higher education.

The rap icon has joined forces with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. It will provide students with the chance to study undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production and even sports management.

LIU’s President, Dr. Kimberly Cline, commented: “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success.

“We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The institution will begin to accept applications this autumn for courses beginning in Fall 2021. A quarter of incoming students will receive the Roc Nation Hope Scholarship.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared three rare tracks on his streaming platform TIDAL.

The songs stretch back as far as 1998. Two of them feature Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money, and another features his daughter Blue Ivy.

The latter ‘Glory’ was originally released in January 2012 and then removed two days after the birth of his first daughter.