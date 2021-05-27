Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival to return in September

Jay-Z‘s Made In America Festival is set to return in September.

First started back in 2012, the annual Philadelphia event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Made In America 2021 will be held from September 4-5 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. A line-up announcement for the Jay-Z-curated festival is set to be made soon.

Made in America 2021 will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania (its official charity partner) and the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organisation.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

See you in Philly!

Made in America 2021 tickets are on sale now!

Get 2-day passes and lock in “Early Bird” pricing while it’s available. https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/iZyZ5EzevA — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) May 26, 2021

“The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organisations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

All tickets for the cancelled 2020 edition of Made In America will be valid for this year’s festival, while remaining tickets are on sale now.

Jay-Z is one of the guests who will feature on the posthumous DMX album ‘Exodus’, which is set for release tomorrow (May 28).

The rapper will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in October alongside Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.