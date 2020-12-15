Jay-Z’s Roc Nation launches new book publishing division

Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has launched a new book publishing imprint, Roc Lit 101.

As The Associated Press reports, the company has partnered with Random House for the venture which will present “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature”.

It’s said that Roc Lit 101 is preparing to release a new book about criminal injustice by Meek Mill and a fantasy fiction title penned by Lil Uzi Vert, as well as memoirs from Fat Joe and Yo Gotti.

The first slate of titles has already been announced for a summer 2021 release: Shine Bright by music journalist Danyel Smith and the memoir of former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, titled Till the End.

Roc Lit 101 will be led by Chris Jackson alongside Roc Nation’s Vice President Jana Fleishman. Jackson previously worked with Jay-Z when Random House published the rapper’s 2010 autobiography, Decoded.

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture – its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers – to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” Jackson explained in a statement.

Fleishman said: “There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us.”

Last month saw Roc Nation sign Christina Aguilera to their management division. However, there’s currently no word on potential new material from the singer.

Founded by Jay-Z back in 2008, Roc Nation currently boasts the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Haim on its roster.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jay-Z will open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment in 2021. Located in New York, the university will provide students with the chance to study undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production as well as sports management.