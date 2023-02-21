Jayda G announces new album ‘Guy’ and shares single ‘Circle Back Around’

Jayda G has announced her new album ‘Guy’ and shared the first taster from the record ‘Circle Back Around’.

Co-produced with Jack Peñate, her second LP is set to be released on June 9 via Ninja Tune.

It explores the Canadian artist’s relationship with her father William Richard Guy, who passed away, when she was just 10 years-old.

‘Circle Back Around’, the video for which you can view below, features intimate archive footage of her father.

“I wanted the album to be a blend of storytelling, about the African American experience, death, grief, and understanding,” Jayda G said of the record via a press release. “It’s about my dad and his story, and naturally in part my story, too, but it’s also about so many people who wanted more for themselves and went on a search to find that. This album is just so much for people who have been oppressed and who have not had easy lives.”

She continued: “I think the biggest thing that really drove me to understand more of his life is that my dad, just a few years before he was diagnosed, had worked so hard on himself. He went back to school to become a social worker, examining himself and his own demons, and really working on himself in the process.

“And I think it’s just a testament that it’s never too late to look at yourself and try to understand why you are the way you are, and strive to be better. Understanding the Black man’s experience, Black people’s experience in terms of America, and rising above what society tells you you’re supposed to be.”

The record will feature 13 songs, the tracklist for which you can view below:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Blue Lights’

3. ‘Heads Or Tails’

4. ‘Scars’

5. ‘Interlude: I Got Tired Of Running’

6. ‘Lonely Back In O’

7. ‘Your Thoughts’

8. ‘Interlude: It Was Beautiful’

9. ‘Meant To Be’

10. ‘Circle Back Around’

11. ‘When She Dance’

12. ‘Sapphires Of Gold’

13. ’15 Foot’