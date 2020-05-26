Listen to Jayda G’s feel-good track ‘Both Of Us’ from upcoming new EP

Jayda G has announced a new EP called ‘Both Of Us/ Are U Down’ and shared the song ‘Both Of Us’ – check it out below.

The Canadian DJ and producer released her debut album ‘Significant Changes’ back in March 2019. In a four-star review, NME said that the project was “at once both ludicrously fun and inquisitive, knowing exactly when to fuse Jayda G’s learnings and passions into music that’s, quite clearly, full of heart and wisdom.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that a new EP will be arriving on July 3 via Ninja Tune. The collection will contain the cuts ‘Both of Us’ and ‘Are U Down’, along with accompanying remixes of each.

“I wanted to make a happy house song” Jayda G explained of ‘Both Of Us’ in a press release. “The uplifting vocal, the slow breakdown, the release, those are a key part of so many of those classic house tracks I’ve found through digging over the years, and I really wanted to emulate the feeling I get from those.”

The track arrives with a feel-good official video which intersperses footage of blue skies, flowers and Jayda’s home with shots of her performing a set in a busy nightclub.

Jayda said that she had “really wondered if releasing the record right now was the right thing to do”, in reference to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its impact on people’s mental health.

“Things can feel really fucking depressing at the moment,” she continued, “but the amount of messages I’ve been getting about the track, even during lockdown when people are unable to even be in clubs or at festivals, that really convinced me that now was the right time.”

You can pre-order/pre-save the ‘Both Of Us/ Are You Down’ EP here.

