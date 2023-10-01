Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack while playing gig in Romania

A Grammy award-winning guitarist suffered a heart attack mid-performance in Romania earlier this week.

Italian-American guitarist Al Di Meola (real name Albert Laurence Di Meol) was playing with his band at Bucharest’s Arenele Romane venue on Wednesday (September 27) when the incident happened.

Photographer Dragos Cristescu was at the show and told AP that Di Meola was seen clutching his chest while performing before managing to hobble off stage.

The two other members of his trio continued to play music onstage for several minutes until it was announced that the concert would be coming to a close.

Di Meola, who was formerly a member of the band Return to Forever, is a jazz fusion and Latin jazz guitarist. He won the ‘Best Jazz Performance By A Group’ Grammy award in 1976 for the song ‘No Mystery’ [via grammy.com].

The guitarist is in stable condition and is now recovering from the attack.

A spokesperson for the Bagdasar-Arseni Emergency Hospital where Di Meola was hospitalised confirmed to AP on Thursday (September 28) that the musician was admitted to a cardiology ward and was being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

Di Meola has since taken to his Instagram to update fans about his health. “I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I’ve received during the last 24 hours,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, I’m facing a medical situation that requires some time off from performing and touring. I want to assure you that I’m receiving the best care possible, and I’m fully committed to making a complete recovery.”

He added: “Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can’t wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you. The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express.”

Di Meola said that he plans a return to live music in 2024. “Your unwavering support means the world to me, and it’s a driving force in my journey towards recovery,” he wrote.

“I promise to keep you posted on my progress. In the meantime, keep the music alive, and I’ll see you all soon. With heartfelt thanks and appreciation, Al Di Meola.”

In other news, Ringo Starr tripped over onstage at a gig in New Mexico earlier this month, it has emerged.