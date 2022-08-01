Jazzie Martian announced as the winner of Amex Gold Unsigned

NME and American Express have announced that Nottingham artist Jazzie Martian is the winner of the American Express Gold Unsigned initiative.

After making it onto the final shortlist of unsigned acts, Jazzie’s victory was confirmed following a recent live showcase in London.

As the winner of Amex Gold Unsigned, the musician will now soundtrack and feature in a forthcoming American Express advertising campaign, with the single in question set to be released globally on streaming services.

The Nottingham musician will also receive a £10,000 sync fee, mentoring from music industry professionals and a slot at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on August 5.

Having built a “vivid, genre-fluid sound that explores the layered, everyday musings of a spiritually curious young man”, Jazzie’s music primarily invokes elements of R&B and rap to soundtrack his storytelling vocal style which “weaves stories around growing up, love and the highs and lows of ambition”.

Writing on Instagram recently about his “life-changing” Amex Gold Unsigned win, Jazzie said: “Actually kinda speechless. I’ve been chosen as the American Express Gold Unsigned artist!

“If you know me you know what this means to me, and if you don’t, I can’t wait for you to see. Me and my single will feature in an Amex advert and I’ll be getting a global release on streaming platforms off the back of it.

“This is exactly the kind of break I’ve been holding out for.”

Check back on NME soon for a full interview with Amex Gold Unsigned winner Jazzie Martian.