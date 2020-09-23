Jean Dawson shares new single ‘Starface*’, announces sophomore album

Los Angeles-based experimental pop artist Jean Dawson has dropped a new single, ‘Starface*’, alongside a sophomore album announcement.

The track marks Dawson’s fourth single of 2020. He released ‘Bruiseboy’ in February, followed by ‘Power Freaks’ in April and ‘Clear Bones’ in June.

The song premiered alongside a music video directed by Zack Madden, with creative direction from Dawson and Mowgly Lee.

The visual features appearances from Brockhampton‘s Matt Champion, singers Cailin Russo and Zach Fogarty, model Jae Unger and more members of Dawson’s musical family.

Watch it below:

The cut is lifted from Dawson’s forthcoming new album, ‘PIXEL BATH’, slated for release on October 23 via Dew Process. It follows his 2019 debut album, ‘Bad Sports’.

In a recent interview with NME, Dawson explained how his genre-bending sound first came into being.

“I’ve been a product of so many different cultures that when people ask me about the genre-bending, I don’t even look at it as anything other than making music that I would want to listen to,” he said.

“Listening to a lot of the rock groups that inspired me growing up, none of them really looked like me and it created an inner conflict. On my first EP, there’s a song called ‘Napster’ and I wanted it to feel like The Smiths, but what would The Smiths sound like if they were from Compton instead of Manchester?’ I love Britpop shit, but how do I keep the same intention of that music and give it my own identity?”