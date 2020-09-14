Jedward have criticised Ian Brown for making controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations, marking one of the unlikeliest exchanges of 2020.

The former Stone Roses frontman has attracted criticism over the last week for posting a series of tweets in which he appeared to show his scepticism towards the pandemic and a potential vaccination.

In his latest message from earlier today (September 14), Brown wrote on Twitter: “So I’m a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy.”

In turn, it prompted an unlikely response from Irish twins John and Edward Grimes – who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009.

“Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions,” they wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up message, they said that Brown had lost “all respect and credibility”, but said his refined cheekbones were “a dream”.

While Brown is yet to respond to the duo, the unlikely exchange prompted widespread confusion on Twitter.

“Never thought I’d see the day where I take Jedward’s side over Ian Brown but here we are,” wrote one user.

Another said: “Jedward trying to start beef with Ian Brown, I am here for this drama. Who would have thought Jedward would be in the right, 2020 makes no sense.”

The duo’s latest comments come after they advised fans to remain cautious about the pandemic – describing protestors on an anti-mask protest in Dublin as “selfish lowlives”.

In contrast, Brown called out Microsoft founder Bill Gates last week for donating millions to pioneering research for the development of a potential vaccine.

“To all of you asking about my medical qualifications I have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation),” he wrote.

Debunking the claim, one user wrote: “Factcheck. Bill Gates made his money developing & selling software, rather than selling computers. He’s the 3rd largest funder of the WHO. He’s also pledged 1 billion dollars to malaria control. He doesn’t personally do the research, he gives scientists the cash.”

Brown’s last album came in the form of 2019’s ‘Ripples’.