Jeff Beck announces dates for rescheduled UK shows

Jeff Beck has announced a rescheduled run of UK tour dates, set to take place in spring 2021.

The legendary guitarist was due to embark on a run of shows this May, including two nights at The Royal Albert Hall in London, but was forced to postpone them due to the coronavirus.

Now, however, Beck has announced a new run of shows, set to take place in 2021. They are as follows:

Advertisement

April 2021

21 – Sheffield, City Hall

22 – York, Barbican

23 – Manchester, Apollo

25 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

26 – Gateshead, Sage

27 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

30 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

May 2021

01 – London, Royal Albert Hall

02 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Last week, meanwhile, Beck teamed up with his friend Johnny Depp to release an apt cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Isolation’.

The actor and the celebrated guitarist have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years, but this reimagining of the Lennon classic marks their first official release together on all streaming and digital download services.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year,” Beck said. “We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”