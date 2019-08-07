Jeff Buckley’s back catalogue is being streamed online in time for the 25th anniversary of ‘Grace’

Digital release also includes rarities and live albums

Jeff Buckley‘s backcatalogue is being made available to stream online in honour of the 25th anniversary of his debut album ‘Grace’.

The digital release will feature bonus tracks, rare recordings, and four complete live albums: ‘Live at Wetlands, New York, NY 8/16/94’, ‘Live From Seattle, WA, 5/7/95’, ‘Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, 5/13/95′, and his ‘Live at Columbia Records Radio Hour’ performance from June 1995. Columbia/Legacy Recordings will release the the collection culminating in more than 50 rare and sought-after tracks on to streaming services. It will be released on August 23.

Additionally, his studio releases ‘Grace’ and ‘Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk’ and the live album ‘Mystery White Boy’ will be reissued with international bonus tracks and additional rarities. Among the new rarities is one of Buckley’s final demos ‘Sky Blue Skin’, recorded during his final studio session in 1996, which is released officially for the first time.

The 25th anniversary of ‘Grace’ is also being commemorated with the release of the album on gold vinyl, at select stores across the UK.

A new line of merchandise celebrating the late singer’s debut album is also being launched which includes T-shirts, tote bags, guitar picks, and a canvas print of one of Buckley’s drawings.

Speaking about the digital release, Mary Guibert, Buckley’s mother said: “The music industry has made a couple of sea changes since Jeff departed the planet. I don’t know if he foresaw even a glimpse of the current state of affairs. Since all we have of his true remains is what’s in ‘the vault’, I’m thrilled that we can finally fling open the doors of that vault and make as much as possible available to Jeff’s fans: the old ones and the new ones, and the ones who have not yet been born.”

Buckley died after drowning in Mississippi River in Memphis on May 29, 1997.

