Life finds a way: You can meet Jeff Goldblum at Glastonbury 2019

JEFFTONBURY.

Jeff Goldblum will meeting fans after his performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Primarily known for his big screen appearances in blockbuster films such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day, the Hollywood icon turned jazz pianist will be making his Glastonbury debut on the West Holts Stage on Sunday afternoon.

Accompanied by the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, he’ll be treating to fans from his debut jazz album ‘The Capitol Studio Sessions’ which was released in 2018.

While the performance itself takes place from 2-3PM, BristolLive notes that Goldblum will then be heading straight to the stage’s signing tent – giving fans the chance to meet the legendary actor in person.

As well as signing merchandise, Goldblum will also provide his signature on CDs and vinyl which can purchased at the time.

Other artists providing signing sessions over the weekend include the likes of Kamasi Washington, Roy Ayers and a to-be-confirmed appearance from Lizzo.

A chance meeting with Goldblum could also be the perfect way to top off what is expected to be the hottest Glastonbury on record.