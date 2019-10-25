Jeff Goldblum and Miley Cyrus will duet on surprise new track, ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

Jeff and Miley have joined forces

Jeff Goldblum has teamed up with Miley Cyrus to release a surprise new track, ‘The Thrill is Gone’.

Set to be released next week on November 1 via Decca Records, the collaboration came about after Goldblum asked Cyrus, who is a close friend, to record the song whilst planning his second album.

Called ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’, Goldblum’s second album will feature Sharon Van Etten and Anna Calvi in addition to Cyrus. It will arrive on November 1.

Goldblum’s duet with Cyrus, which was previously recorded by Chet Baker, will feature on Goldblum’s next album, which he announced during his Glastonbury set back in June.

Whilst Goldblum has been playing the song for years with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Goldblum has been “waiting for the perfect soloist with whom to record the song,” according to a press release.

Speaking about the collaboration, Goldblum said: “Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerizing. I can’t stop listening. It’s perfect.”

In a review of his Glastonbury show earlier this year, NME‘s Kevin EG Perry said “there won’t be many more elegantly joyful sets than this at Glastonbury 2019.

Meanwhile, Cyrus apologised earlier this week after coming under fire for comments about gay women that she made in a recent Instagram live story.

In the story (posted October 20), the singer said that women “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.” She appeared in the post with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

Later, after a backlash, Cyrus sought to clarify her comments, adding: “I was talking shit about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am part of.”