Hear Jeff Goldblum and Sharon Van Etten’s smoky new song, ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’

Goldblum’s new jazz album also features Anna Calvi and Fiona Apple

Jeff Goldblum – beloved actor and jazz pianist on the side – has released ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’, a collaboration with Sharon Van Etten from ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’, his new jazz record with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Their rendition of the Irving Berlin classic is the first single from the second studio album from Goldblum and his longtime backing band. It’s the follow-up to their debut studio effort, ‘The Capitol Studio Sessions’, which was released November 2018 on Decca Records. Hear ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ below:

‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ had its live debut earlier this year during Goldblum’s 2019 Glastonbury set, where Van Etten made a guest appearance. It was during his set that he also revealed he’d recorded a new album.

Now, more details on the record are available: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’ will be released November 1. Its tracklist notably includes a mash-up of Wes Montgomery’s ‘Four On Six’ and Marianne Faithful’s ‘Broken English’, sung by Anna Calvi, and Frank Sinatra’s ‘Don’t Worry ’Bout Me’ sung by Fiona Apple.

Inara George takes on Sonny & Cher’s ‘The Beat Goes On’, while Gina Saputo sings the classic ‘If I Knew Then’. Press materials also tout “two more very special, chart-topping star guests to be announced in due course”.

Below, see the album cover, which shows Goldblum playing a white baby grand piano on a floating stage on a piano-shaped swimming pool in none other than Frank Sinatra’s house: